Photo Release

November 10, 2021 Gordon commends Locsin: Sen. Richard Gordon commends Foreign Affairs Sec. Teodoro “Teddy Boy” Locsin, Jr. for his exemplary service to the Filipinos as the proposed P21.051 billion budget of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has been deemed submitted Thursday, November 11, 2021. Gordon praised Locsin not only for expanding the accessibility of passport applications but also expanding and opening up relations with as many countries amid the pandemic. “There have been many instances that he (Locsin) has been called upon to stand up in behalf of our people and has independently spoken for the country,” Gordon said. (Screen grab / Senate PRIB)