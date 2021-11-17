Photo Release

November 17, 2021 Senate suspends budget deliberations: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri announces the suspension of the deliberations on the proposed 2022 national budget until Monday, November 22, 2021. Before the suspension of Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, November 17, 2021, Zubiri announced that Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana had tested positive for COVID-19. Lorenzana was in the Senate on Tuesday as the senators debated on the proposed budget of the Department of National Defense. "We have no sessions tomorrow (Thursday, November 18, 2021). Unfortunately, we have to close shop. The secretariat will sanitize the premises," Zubiri said. He also advised those who were present in the plenary debates on Tuesday, November 16 to stay at home, isolate for five days, and get tested with the virus. Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)