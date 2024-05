Photo Release

May 6, 2024 Gatchalian calls for probe into foreign nationals in gated villages suspected to be POGO employees: Senator Win Gatchalian wants an inquiry into the growing presence of foreign nationals in upscale gated subdivisions suspected to be working for Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO), now called Internet Gaming Licensees (IGLs). Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN