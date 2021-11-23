Photo Release

November 23, 2021 Be creative in vaccine information campaign: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino calls on the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to be more innovative in enticing beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Progam (4Ps) to have themselves inoculated, as he laments the low vaccination turnout among the 4Ps recipients. During the hybrid marathon plenary session deliberating on the proposed 2022 national budget Tuesday, November 23, 2021, Tolentino pointed out that only 16.72 percent of the 4Ps beneficiaries have been vaccinated. Instead of imposing draconian measures to force 4Ps beneficiaries to get vaccinated, Tolentino urged DSWD Secretary Rolando Bautista to think of creative methodologies on how to have the 4Ps beneficiaries inoculated, like collaborating with the Department of Health in coming up with a more meaningful vaccination program. Sen. Imee Marcos, who defended the budget of the DSWD, agrees with Tolentino that providing more information and access to scientific knowledge and vaccines are the key to encourage 4Ps beneficiaries to inoculate themselves. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)