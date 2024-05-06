Photo Release

May 6, 2024 Willing to fight for the Philippines: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa asks former San Miguel Beer team basketball import Bennie Francois Boatwright III if he is willing to lay down his life for the Philippines in the event the country goes to war. The Senate had held a consultative meeting on a proposal to grant Filipino citizenship to Boatwright Monday, May 6, 2024. “I have only one question. If war breaks out against any country, are you willing to wear the Philippine army uniform and fight for the Philippine flag?” Dela Rosa, a former chief of the Philippine National Police, asked. The senator said he would support the naturalization of Boatwright after the basketball player gave an affirmative reply to his query. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)