Photo Release

November 24, 2021 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian issued this warning after an official from a government-owned and controlled corporation (GOCC) supervised by the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) was seen to have been “drinking alcohol” while virtually attending the Senate budget deliberations Monday night as witnessed by the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN