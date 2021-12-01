Photo Release

December 1, 2021 Bulay wins over Dela Rosa: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa manifests his full support for the nomination of Rey Echavarria Bulay as commissioner of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) during the Commission on Appointments’ (CA) Committee on Constitutional Commissions and Offices meeting Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Dela Rosa said Bulay’s impressive academic background with a major in statistics, combined with his legal expertise, is the kind of officer Comelec needs. Dela Rosa said he was glad Dulay expressed his desire to institute reforms in the Comelec and that their frame of minds are similar to each other. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)