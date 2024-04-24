Photo Release

April 24, 2024 Making medicines, vitamins and supplements accessible, affordable: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. during Wednesday’s hearing of the Committee on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development Wednesday, April 24, 2024, extends his support for the advocacy efforts that aim to raise the standard of living of senior citizens and provide them with adequate protection. Revilla said the bills that were discussed during the hearing were not only a recognition of their contribution to society, but also a celebration of the longevity of the meaningful life of mankind. The senator filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 262, or Abot-Kayang Gamot, Bitamina at Gatas Para sa Malusog na Senior Citizen Act which seeks to expand the scope of benefits and privileges already afforded to them. He said this would entail the inclusion of essential products, such as medicines, supplements, vitamins, herbal products, and formulated milk, which are often prescribed by their doctors to help them maintain their required nutritional levels due to their increased exposure to health risks. “Let us not only make these medicines, vitamins and supplements accessible, but more importantly, affordable,” Revilla said. The senator also filed SBN 1558 or the Priority Seating for the Elderly Act of 2022, which seeks to provide priority seating for the elderly on jeepneys, buses, rail services, and commercial air and sea transport providers. If enacted into law, this measure would ensure that the seats closest to the entrance doors would be reserved for the elderly. In addition, elderly citizens cannot be forced to transfer seats on commercial air and sea vessels without one week of prior notice. (Office of Sen. Revilla/Senate PRIB)