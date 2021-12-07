Photo Release

December 7, 2021 Penalties for violators: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon proposes to simplify the provisions on the penalties provided under Senate Bill No. 2239, which seeks to regulate the importation, manufacture, sale, packaging, distribution, use, distribution and communication of vapor products and heated tobacco products. During the plenary debates on the bill Tuesday, December 7, 2021, Drilon said simplifying and specifying the fines would avoid giving courts the unnecessary discretion over the penalties for violations. Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto agreed with Drilon's suggestion, saying the provisions will be finalized next week. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)