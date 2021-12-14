Photo Release

December 14, 2021 Undeclared imports, uncollected taxes: Sen. Richard Gordon laments on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, the discrepancies in the value of agricultural imports received by the Philippines and the products actually exported by other countries. During the Committee of the Whole's investigation on the rampant smuggling of vegetables and other agricultural products, Gordon cited the United Nations Commodity Trade Statistics Database stating that millions of dollars’ worth of onion, shallots and leek shipments from China since 2018 were not declared upon their entry into the Philippines. He also said that some P905 billion in uncollected taxes due to smuggling could have funded several programs, such as strengthening the country's defense capabilities, or financing the free tuition fees of students in state universities and colleges. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)