Photo Release

July 26, 2022 Pimentel commends Legarda: After raising several questions on the various issues on climate change, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III commends Sen. Loren Legarda for her consistency and untiring efforts to restore and preserve the environment. “In real life, what we also need to encourage is the use, study, and understanding of the hazard maps generated by the DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources), Pimentel said Tuesday, July 26, 2022.(Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB).