Photo Release

August 11, 2022 H.E. Michèle Boccoz, Ambassador of France to the Philippines visits Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri : Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri receives Her Excellency Michèle Boccoz, Ambassador of France to the Philippines, at the Philippine Senate. Ambassador Boccoz shared with the Senate President the various events to commemorate the 75th anniversary celebration of Philippines-France diplomatic relations. As both countries welcomed their new governments, they agreed to explore different dimensions to enhance cooperation, especially in defense, renewable energy, and food security. Senate President Zubiri also vowed to reinvigorate parliamentary exchanges and dialogues between the two countries, which have remained strong and robust. (Senate OIRP/ Photo by Red Santos, Office of the Senate President)