Photo Release



Villar guarantees to protect OFWs remittances: Senator Cynthia A. Villar has filed Senate Bill No. 1014 or the "Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) Remittance Protection Act" which seeks to protect the remittance of our migrant workers.

A known advocate of OFW, Villar has been crafting measures to ensure the protection and welfare of OFWs while working abroad, as well as their families.