Photo Release

August 17, 2022 Ejercito to address housing backlog: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito presides over the Committee on Urban Planning, Housing and Resettlement’s organizational meeting and briefing on the plans, programs and other key milestones of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and its attached agencies Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Ejercito said the committee would like to address the country’s housing backlog and find a way to speedily catch up and meet its targets. He said reports pegged the country’s housing needs to roughly 6.8 million units. According to Ejercito, the committee also seeks to address the issues of incoherent and disconnected plans and programs of housing agencies as well as to address the multitude of problems in the housing sector. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)