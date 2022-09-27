Photo Release

September 27, 2022 Regularization of casual employees: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva throws his support for the regularization of many casual government workers in the wake of the death of five volunteer-rescuers who died in the line of duty as Super Typhoon Karding barreled across Central Luzon last Sunday. In a media briefing Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Villanueva said it is now the right time for the government to institutionalize the right to security of tenure of all casual and contractual employees of the government who have long been serving in the public sector. He lamented that the five volunteer-rescuers died as casual employees despite serving the local government of Bulacan for a long time. Villanueva believed that they can’t expect the private sector to regularize its employees if the government itself implements labor contractualization. “The private sector is asking us: ‘Why are we being forced to implement the security of tenure while the government remains to be the number one violator of this law that we wanted to pass?’ So, this is really a matter of policy and a wake-up call for our lawmakers,” Villanueva said. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)