Photo Release

May 7, 2024 Jinggoy questions credibility of dismissed PDEA agent: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada put into question the credibility of former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agent Jonathan Morales who had been dishonorably dismissed from service as the latter who attested to the supposed authenticity of purported leaked 2012 documents allegedly implicating President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and actress Maricel Soriano to illegal drug use told Senate probers that he could not recall the identity of his source of information. When asked by Estrada on his personal details such as the time when he was dismissed from police service prior to his stint in PDEA, Morales said he no longer remembers. “Nagbabanggit ka ng mga pangalan ng personalidad ultimo pangalan ng presidente, pangalan ng sikat na artista na wala ka naman ebidensya, na sabi mo galing sa informant, ngayon sinasabi mo hindi mo na matandaan?” said Estrada. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)