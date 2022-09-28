Photo Release

September 28, 2022 Senate wraps up session before adjournment: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri presides over the last session Wednesday, September 28, 2022, before Congress goes on break from October 1 until November 6, 2022. During the plenary session, the Senate ratified bicameral conference committee reports on the SIM Registration Act, and the postponement of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. These are the first two measures that will be transmitted to Malacañang under President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s administration. The Senate also adopted resolutions authorizing all committees to conduct hearings, meetings and consultations during recess; commending the 2022 Order of National Artists awardees; and congratulating the national weightlifting team for its outstanding performance in the 2022 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and the entire Philippine delegation in Skate Asia 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Sessions will resume on November 7, 2022. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)