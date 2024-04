Photo Release

April 23, 2024 Jinggoy pushes PGH upgrade: Senator Jinggoy Estrada has filed Senate Bill No. 2634 urging Congress and Malacañang to upgrade the services and facilities of the Philippine General Hospital (PGH), the country’s premiere government-run hospital. Under SB 2634, Estrada is seeking to increase PGH’s current 1,500 bed capacity to 2,200 beds to accommodate more patients. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)