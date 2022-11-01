Photo Release

November 21, 2022 Cayetano warns public on fake website: Sen. Pia S. Cayetano warns the public about a fake sponsored website that has been victimizing tourists, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), and other travelers to pay US$70 for the online e-card registration upon arrival in the Philippines. During Monday’s plenary session November 21, 2022, she issued a stern warning and advise the public that the government is not collecting any fee for the e-card registration. Cayetano said: “For me that is economic sabotage, no tourists and OFWs will come here anymore because of that. It is our job to alert all government agencies to stop it.” Cayetano vowed to deliver a privilege speech to expose the fake website in detail so that the public, especially the media and the government, would be informed. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)