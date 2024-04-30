Photo Release

April 30, 2024 Ph culture and heritage: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda presides over the Committee on Culture and the Arts hearing to tackle several measures on the preservation and enhancement of Philippine culture and heritage. During Tuesday’s hearing, April 30, 2024, Legarda said the bills cover a wide array of initiatives, from establishing key cultural institutions to declaring national heritage zones. “Each proposed measure reflects our steadfast commitment to safeguarding the diverse traditions, languages, arts, and practices that collectively shape our identity as Filipinos,” Legarda said in her opening statement. “Our cultural heritage, forged through centuries of colonization and influenced by a multitude of indigenous traditions, neighboring cultures, and global interactions, exemplifies the resilience and creativity of the Filipino people. It is a legacy that we are duty-bound to protect and nurture for future generations,” she added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)