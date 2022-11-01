Photo Release

November 24, 2022 A legal titan and intellectual heavyweight occupies ‘Little President’ post: In expressing his unequivocal support to the confirmation of the ad interim appointment of former Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin as Executive Secretary, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada said his legal acumen and brilliant mind can help the administration fulfill its mandate and promise of a better life to the Filipino people. “We are fortunate that the post of the so-called “Little President” is occupied by a legal titan and an intellectual heavyweight in the person of former Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin,” Estrada said in the Commission on Appointments (CA) plenary session Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)