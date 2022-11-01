Photo Release

November 29, 2022 Israel Embassy and Philippine Senate launch Photo Exhibit on Innovation: His Excellency Ilan Fluss, Ambassador of Israel to the Philippines, and Senator Pia Cayetano, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on the Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation, and Futures Thinking led the opening of “Bridging Innovation between Israel and the Philippines,” a photo exhibit and presentation on Israeli innovations and technologies in the Philippines on Monday, 28 November 2022. It showcases some 20 photos on Israel’s innovations in the areas of solar powered irrigation, plant propagation, water management, digital solutions, and cybersecurity among others. Senators Win Gatchalian, Robinhood Padilla, Christopher Lawrence Go and Francis Tolentino were among those who graced the opening of the exhibit. The Bridging Innovation photo exhibit runs until 14 December 2022 at the Senate of the Philippines, Pasay City. (Senate OIRP/ Photo by Bibo Nueva España, PRIB)