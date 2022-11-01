Photo Release

December 7, 2022 Legarda leads CA hearing on Lotilla appointment: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda presides over the Commission on Appointments (CA) committee hearing, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, on the Ad Interim Appointment of Raphael Lotilla as Energy Secretary. Legarda thanked Lotilla for his patience in answering all the concerns of the members of the Commission as the committee approved to recommend the appointment of the Energy Secretary before the plenary. “He is from Sibalom, Antique… and I am happy to have shepherded your confirmation and I thank you for accepting this post especially in this most challenging time,” Legarda said. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)