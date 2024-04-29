Photo Release

April 29, 2024 Cayetano on Bell-Khenz Pharma scheme: LET’S GET TO THE BOTTOM OF IT. Senator Alan Peter Cayetano demands the attendance of relevant individuals in the Senate's investigation into the alleged pyramiding scheme employed by pharmaceutical firm Bell-Kenz Pharma. Denying any relationship with James Cayetano of Bell-Kenz Pharma, the independent senator said he is determined to uncover the truth behind the issue. “We have to make sure not only of due process but also get the answers because I think it’s a really big issue and problem. I hope we get to the bottom of it,” he said.