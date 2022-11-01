Photo Release

December 12, 2022 Tolentino thanks colleagues: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino expresses his gratitude to his colleagues for the swift passage of House Bill No. 6224, granting Filipino citizenship to Justin Donta Brownlee. During the plenary session Monday, December 12, 2022, Tolentino, who sponsored the bill, thanked Senators Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara and Joel Villanueva for filing Senate Bill Nos. 1336, 1516 and 1519, respectively seeking to grant Filipino citizenship to Brownlee. Tolentino said Brownlee has exemplified and enshrined the Filipino values of hard work, perseverance, determination and dedication to his craft. “To say that Mr. Brownlee is an exceptional basketball player is an understatement. He will surely reinforce the Gilas team in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers next year,” Tolentino said. The Senate unanimously adopted the measure. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)