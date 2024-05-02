Photo Release

May 2, 2024 Magna Carta of Children: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, presides over a public hearing on a measure seeking to protect and promote the development of Filipino children especially those in the marginalized sector, as well as to recognize their rights as an integral part of the society. According to Hontiveros, Senate Bill No. 2612 or the Magna Carta of Children, is the most comprehensive and cohesive rights-based piece of legislation that provides a legal framework in recognizing, protecting and promoting the rights of the children. “This bill shall guide government policies and programs to ensure that our children’s human rights are constantly upheld,” she said Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)