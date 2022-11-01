Photo Release

December 12, 2022 Villanueva congratulates Filipina figure skater: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva expresses his gratitude to Filipina figure skater Sofia Lexi Jacqueline Frank for bagging the gold medal during the 2022 Asian Open Figure Trophy held in Jakarta, Indonesia on December 7 to 9, 2022. “The exceptional performance of Sofia Frank at the 2022 Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy is a testament to the perseverance, excellence, and world-class talent of Filipino skaters,” Villanueva said in his co-sponsorship speech on Senate Resolution No. 360 which was adopted by the chamber Monday, December 12, 2022. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)