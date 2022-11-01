Photo Release

December 13, 2022 Senate grants citizenship to Brownlee: Play your heart out and soul for our country. This, according to Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri after the Senate approved House Bill No. 6224, granting Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) import Justin Donta Brownlee Filipino citizenship during plenary session Monday, December 12, 2022. As a Filipino citizen, Zubiri told Brownlee, he has full civil and political rights and could elect leaders in the future who are good for the country. “All we ask Mr. Brownlee is for you to play your heart and soul for our country. You are now an adopted Filipino and you will be loved as a Filipino by each and every one of us. And hopefully, you will be albe to promote our country all over the world,” Zubiri said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)