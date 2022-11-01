Photo Release

December 13, 2022 30K patients to benefit from approval of cannabis bill: Sen. Win Gatchalian, during the Health and Demography subcommittee public hearing Tuesday, December 13, 2022, on Senate Bill No. 230 or the Medical Cannabis Compassionate Access Act of the Philippines, asks medical experts the total number of patients that could benefit from the approval of the measure. Medical experts estimate that there are around 30,000 patients such as those afflicted with epilepsy and multiple sclerosis. In addition, they said there are numerous patients suffering from nausea and vomiting as well as chronic pains that would benefit from the approval of the bill. Gatchalian also asked if there are multinational companies that are involved in producing medical cannabis for treatment. He was informed that there was only one. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)