Photo Release

December 13, 2022 Jinggoy leads CA panel deliberation on DFA nominees, appointees: Commission on Appointment’s Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairperson Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada presides over a hybrid hearing on the nominations and ad interim appointments of seven foreign service officials Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The panel has recommended the approval of the nomination and ad interim appointments of six foreign service officials but deferred the nomination of Manuel Antonio Teehankee as permanent representative of the Philippines to the World Trade Organization in Geneva Switzerland following the motion of Sen. Risa Hontiveros. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)