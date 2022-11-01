Photo Release

December 13, 2022 Tulfo in action: Sen. Raffy Tulfo denounces the actions of some “abusive” law enforcers who do not follow due process in arresting suspects. In a privilege speech Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Tulfo said a person with disability (PWD) recently complained that police officers barged into his home without a warrant, ransacked his place and invited him to a police station for allegedly robbing a cellphone. “We need to instill (in them) respect for due process,” Tulfo stressed. He cited a Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) data which showed that there were 13,164 acquittals since June this year or an average of 2,194 acquittals per month. The acquittals, Tulfo explained, meant that innocent people were wrongfully accused of committing crimes. “They plant evidence to wrongly accuse a person. I proposed that the accused and family or companions should be given the right to take their own videos of the arresting process and the search of premises. If they (law enforcers) are not doing anything wrong, they should not be afraid of being recorded,” he added. Tulfo said he will also submit a supporting bill for the installation of cameras in police precincts and detention facilities were crimes are also committed. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)