Photo Release

December 15, 2022 Let’s act with dispatch: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva calls on his colleagues, the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to act with haste to stop Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO)-related crime incidents. During Wednesday’s plenary session, December 14, 2022, Villanueva said this issue has been going on since the 18th Congress – the growth of POGO and the rise of criminality, including prostitution and the increased threat of money laundering. “I hope we act immediately, let's not wait for ourselves or our families to experience this,” Villanueva said after hearing the privilege speech of Sen. Grace Poe disclosing the kidnapping of a young woman, allegedly by people involved in POGO operation. “We maintain our call on our law enforcers to continue to investigate and be on high alert when it comes to POGO-related crimes,” he said, adding that PAGCOR, which has no data on POGO workers and operations, should also do better.(Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)