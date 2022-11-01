Photo Release

January 25, 2023 Mandatory ROTC: Sen. Win Gatchalian expresses his gratitude to Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa for accepting his proposal to make the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) mandatory for the first two years of schooling. Dela Rosa presided over Wednesday, January 25, 2023 the continuation of the hybrid hearing of the Higher Education, Technical, and Vocational Education Sub-committee on proposals seeking to make ROTC mandatory. “That is the whole essence. To train our students with military discipline, with military training…embedded in that military training are basic survival skills as well as basic disaster preparedness skills as well as other skills,” Gatchalian said. Once the proposals are passed into law, Gatchalian said the military will be assigned to impart discipline and training to Filipino students. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)