January 31, 2023 Maharlika Investment Fund briefing: Senators, headed by Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, meet with the economic managers of the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., for a briefing Monday, January 30, 2023, on the proposed Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF). The MIF is a sovereign wealth fund that the government will use to invest in various sectors and instruments like foreign currencies, fixed-income instruments, domestic and foreign corporate bonds, commercial real estate, and infrastructure projects to generate income that can be used for priority programs of the country. The Senators were briefed by Finance Sec. Benjamin Diokno, Budget Sec. Amenah Pangandaman, BSP Gov. Felipe Medalla and NEDA Chief Arsenio Balisacan. (Senate PRIB Photos)