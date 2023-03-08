Photo Release

March 8, 2023 Hontiveros questions Teehankee: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, during the Commission on Appointments' Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing Wednesday, March 8, 2023 on the nomination of Manuel Antonio Javier Teehankee as the country’s representative to the World Trade Organization (WTO) based in Geneva, Switzerland, asks the latter to explain his role in the WTO as well as the country’s trade interest in the organization. According to Teehankee, different government agencies attend WTO matters to discuss trade interest and development for the country’s advancement and progress. (Voltaire Domingo/Senate PRIB)