Photo Release

March 22, 2023 Realigning jail personnel a gargantuan task: Sen. Francis “Tol” N. Tolentino believes that the passage of twin measures seeking to integrate all provincial and sub-provincial jails within the jurisdiction of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) would entail a gargantuan task of realigning jail personnel. During the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs hearing on Senate Bill Nos. 1451 and 2014, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Tolentino suggested that the planned jail integration should be implemented in a more holistic approach to address the possible manpower issue in the BJMP. “Instead of 11 graduates of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) being given to the BJMP, perhaps we can make the number 35 or 40. But when we do that, the number of new personnel joining the PNP will decrease. We can also expect fewer PNPA graduates joining the Bureau of Fire Protection as well. So, I hope we approach this in a holistic manner, taking into consideration the personnel to be distributed nationwide,” Tolentino said. (Joseph Vidal / Senate PRIB)