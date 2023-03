Photo Release

March 25, 2023 Robin Now an Honorary Member of PMA Banyuhay Class of 2002: Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla takes his oath as an honorary member of the PMA Banyuhay Class of 2002, at the Club Filipino in San Juan City on Friday, March 24, 2023. Also taking their oaths as honorary members are Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte and PLDT Executive Leo Gonzales.