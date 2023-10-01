Photo Release

November 8, 2023 Transparent, fair use of unprogrammed funds: Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero calls for stringent measures to ensure the transparent and impartial release of unprogrammed funds under the P5.768-trillion proposed 2024 national budget. During the plenary debates on the 2024 General Appropriations Bill (GAB) Wednesday, November 8, 2023, Escudero opined that Congress should lessen the discretion of the executive branch in the disbursement of unprogrammed funds, even as existing Department of Budget and Management (DBM) circulars set conditions and prioritization on the use of the allocation. “There must be a decision-making process that is, in a way, transparent in order to avoid being unfair to those agencies that need funds,” he stressed. Escudero said he will propose amendments to the special provision of the GAB laying down the rules on the utilization of the unprogrammed funds. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)