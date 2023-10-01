Photo Release

November 11, 2023 WBC and WBA Asia Flyweight champ visits Jinggoy: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada gets a surprise visit on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, from the World Boxing Council (WBC) and World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia Flyweight champion Vince Paras at his Senate office. The likes of Paras who demonstrated excellence in international sports competitions and brought immense honor and pride to the country deserve recognition and support from the government, Estrada said. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)