Photo Release

April 29, 2024 Zubiri lauds passage of bill increasing Shari’a Courts: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri lauds the passage of Senate Bill No. 2594 creating additional Shari’a Judicial Districts and Shari’a Circuit Courts on third and final reading Monday, April 29, 2024. The Senate President said the measure was the result of a dialogue with Chief Justice Alexander Guesmundo and officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). “For those people who are not aware, this is the increase of Shari’a courts because right now the Shari’a courts are only in the BARMM region. Since we have a lot of Muslims all over the Philippines, this will now give them an opportunity to listen and hear their cases where they reside, whether it is in Northern Luzon, Central Visayas or other areas in Mindanao,” Zubiri said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)