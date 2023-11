Photo Release

November 12, 2023 Pia to SK officials: be good leaders; make your parents proud!: Addressing the newly elected Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials of Tagaytay City, Senator Pia S. Cayetano (with Mayor Abraham 'Bambol' Tolentino at center, front row) urged the youth leaders to set good examples, and to take their responsibilities as elected public officials seriously.