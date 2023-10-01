Photo Release

November 13, 2023 Inhibition phenomenon: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III appeals to the Supreme Court (SC) to look into the increasing incidence of judges inhibiting from cases which, he said, is becoming a phenomenon. Pimentel cited the case of former Sen. Leila de Lima who has been detained for more than six years due to delays caused by judges inhibiting from handling her drug cases. "Can't the SC be stricter in addressing this 'inhibition phenomenon'?" Pimentel asked during the plenary deliberations on the proposed 2024 budget of the Judiciary Monday, November 13, 2023. Sen. Sonny Angara, the sponsor of the budget, told Pimentel that the SC agrees with the minority leader, adding that the high court now requires judges to furnish them with orders of inhibition. Of the three drug cases filed against De Lima, only one remains pending. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)