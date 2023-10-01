Photo Release

November 13, 2023 Poe defends DOTr 2024 budget: Sen. Grace Poe defends the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) before the plenary on Monday, November 13, 2023. During the interpellation on the DOTr budget, Poe said the Land Transportation Office (LTO) has been working to address the backlogs on motor vehicle license plates. On the increasing shortage in driver's license cards, Poe said funding has been included in the agency's budget for the procurement of license cards and printer machines next year. "The good news is, by November 15, there are no more backlogs [in the license plates] for motor vehicles," said Poe, who also chairs the Committee on Public Services. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)