Photo Release

April 28, 2024 World Immunization Week: Gatchalian reiterates need for Virology and Vaccine Institute: Amid the celebration of World Immunization Week from April 24 to April 30, Senator Win Gatchalian pressed the need to establish the Virology and Vaccine Institute, which would help strengthen local capacity for vaccine development. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN