Photo Release

November 14, 2023 Full support for DOE budget: Sen. Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go manifests his staunch support for the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Energy (DOE) during the marathon plenary debate early Tuesday, November 14, 2023. He, however, asked the DOE to monitor and address persisting power supply problems in Samal Island in Davao del Norte, Mindoro Island and other far-flung communities in the country. "The DOE plays a pivotal role in the electrification of households across the nation, particularly in far-flung sitios and barangays," Go said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)