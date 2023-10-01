Photo Release

November 15, 2023 Senate receives two pivotal maps related to the Philippines' arbitral case against China: The Office of Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada officially hands over replicas of the 1735 Murillo-Velarde and the 1875 Carta General del Archipelago Filipino to the Senate Library Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Donated by the Institute for Maritime and Ocean Affairs (IMOA), these maps were from the private collection of former Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio. The maps played a crucial role in the Philippines' successful challenge against China's territorial claims in the West Philippine Sea. In photo are (L-R): Alvin Jess Espinosa, Maria Rhodelisa Remigio, Milanie Masangcay, Rachel Sucgang (OS Estrada), Mary Ann Villapando, Atty. F.D. Nicolas B. Pichay, Atty. Racquel G. Mejia (OS Estrada Chief of Staff), Eugene Jose Espinoza, Veneranda Palmerola, John Frederick Aure (OS Estrada) and Christian Andaya. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)