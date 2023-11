Photo Release

November 16, 2023 Higher education budget: Senator Pia S. Cayetano defends the proposed 2024 budget of the higher education sector. Beside her are (L-R): Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) Chair Prospero De Vera; Philippine Association of State Universities and Colleges (PASUC) Chair Tirso Ronquillo; and University of the Philippines (UP) President Angelo Jimenez Jr.