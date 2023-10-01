Photo Release

November 16, 2023 Help poorest of the poor: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go voices his concern over reports that the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is turning away indigents seeking financial assistance from the department. During plenary deliberation of the proposed 2024 budget of the DSWD Thursday, November 16, 2023, Go learned that P4.3 billion of the total P16 billion Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) fund has still to be utilized. “I heard that DSWD has been turning away validated indigents. Once they are validated that means they belong to the poorest of the poor. Let us not make things difficult for them and give them assistance. Our duty is to ensure that these programs are truly beneficial to our countrymen and those who are in crisis will not be deprived of the services of government,” Go said in Filipino. He also expressed concern over reports that of the 159 Malasakit centers across the country, 13 have no DSWD representatives. Go was informed of the severe shortage of social workers in the country. He was told that students prefer to take other lucrative courses since social work offers relatively low salaries. Malasakit center refers to one-stop-centers for medical and financial assistance provided by various government agencies. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)