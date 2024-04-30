Photo Release

April 30, 2024 Estrada urges DOH action on doctors' unethical practices: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada asked the Department of Health (DOH) to take immediate action on the alleged unethical practice of some doctors colluding with a pharmaceutical firm regarding the prescription of medicines. During the public inquiry of the Committee on Health and Demography into the multi-level marketing scheme between some doctors and Bell-Kenz Pharma Inc., Estrada underscored the need to put an end to the unethical, highly irregular, and unconscionable practice that puts the health of patients at stake. “This hearing is an opportunity to recommit ourselves to the Hippocratic oath and the sacred relationship between healer and healed. Let it serve as a reminder of our responsibilities and values," Estrada said Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Social Media Unit)