Photo Release

November 20, 2023 Dela Rosa defends DND 2024 budget: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, former chief of the Philippine National Police and graduate of the Philippine Military Academy, sponsors the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of National Defense (DND) and its attached agencies amounting to P233 billion Monday, November 20, 2023. During plenary deliberation, Dela Rosa gave an update on the recent 6.8 earthquake that shook Sarangani, Davao Occidental last November 17, 2023. He said the Office of the Civil Defense’s initial report showed that there were nine dead, 15 injured and 2,489 affected families or 12, 885 persons. Dela Rosa also answered queries on the pension and gratuity funds as well as issues on the agency’s discrepancy in the liquidation of its expenses as shown by the Commission on Audit (COA). (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)